Top 8 underrated Bollywood films that could create magic in today's time on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 03, 2024

Teri Meri Kahani: Three stories of love, each set in a different era, illustrating the enduring power of love.

Love Breakups Zindagi: A group of friends examine the intricacies of contemporary romance as they negotiate love and relationships.

In Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, a reserved guy changes in order to regain his wife's affection.

Action Replayy: A romantic comedy set in the future as a man tries to save his parents' failing marriage.

Anjaana Anjaani: Before taking their own lives, two strangers get together and set out on a mission to achieve their final desires.

Kismat Konnection: The encounter of a lady who bestows good fortune upon a striving architect transforms his life.

Raabta: A tale of love that lasts beyond time and reunites souls from many incarnations.

Pyaar Impossible: An improbable relationship results when a gorgeous girl catches the attention of a nerdy technician.

