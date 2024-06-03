Top 8 underrated Bollywood films that could create magic in today's time on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 03, 2024
Teri Meri Kahani: Three stories of love, each set in a different era, illustrating the enduring power of love.
Love Breakups Zindagi: A group of friends examine the intricacies of contemporary romance as they negotiate love and relationships.
In Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, a reserved guy changes in order to regain his wife's affection.
Action Replayy: A romantic comedy set in the future as a man tries to save his parents' failing marriage.
Anjaana Anjaani: Before taking their own lives, two strangers get together and set out on a mission to achieve their final desires.
Kismat Konnection: The encounter of a lady who bestows good fortune upon a striving architect transforms his life.
Raabta: A tale of love that lasts beyond time and reunites souls from many incarnations.
Pyaar Impossible: An improbable relationship results when a gorgeous girl catches the attention of a nerdy technician.
