Top 8 underrated films from South that are mind blowing to watch on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 28, 2024
Vidhuthalai: A tense socio-political setting for a hard-hitting criminal drama that examines the intricacies of justice and law enforcement.
Vaathi: A socially conscious drama that tracks the journey of a committed teacher while discussing the difficulties and changes in the educational system.
Romancham is a horror-comedy that combines humor and spooky themes. It centers on a group of friends who experience strange happenings.
Inspirational disaster film 2018: Everyone is a Hero, which chronicles the bravery and resiliency of common people amid the terrible Kerala floods.
Ranga Maarthaanda: A moving drama with deep emotional resonance about an elderly theater professional contemplating his life and legacy.
Dasara is a fast-paced action movie that centers on justice and retribution in the midst of social unrest and political unrest. It is filmed in a coal mining town.
Balagam: A moving family drama that emphasizes the cultural fabric of South Indian communities by examining interpersonal connections and rural living.
Toby: A riveting action drama exploring devotion and redemption as it follows the life of a vicious criminal with a golden heart.
