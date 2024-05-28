Top 8 underrated films from South that are mind blowing to watch on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 28, 2024

Vidhuthalai: A tense socio-political setting for a hard-hitting criminal drama that examines the intricacies of justice and law enforcement.

Vaathi: A socially conscious drama that tracks the journey of a committed teacher while discussing the difficulties and changes in the educational system.

Romancham is a horror-comedy that combines humor and spooky themes. It centers on a group of friends who experience strange happenings.

Inspirational disaster film 2018: Everyone is a Hero, which chronicles the bravery and resiliency of common people amid the terrible Kerala floods.

Ranga Maarthaanda: A moving drama with deep emotional resonance about an elderly theater professional contemplating his life and legacy.

Dasara is a fast-paced action movie that centers on justice and retribution in the midst of social unrest and political unrest. It is filmed in a coal mining town.

Balagam: A moving family drama that emphasizes the cultural fabric of South Indian communities by examining interpersonal connections and rural living.

Toby: A riveting action drama exploring devotion and redemption as it follows the life of a vicious criminal with a golden heart.

