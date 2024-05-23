Top 8 underrated films on Amazon Prime that are masterpieces

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 23, 2024

Chhori: A pregnant woman who moves to a rural village is the subject of a horror movie.

Aankhon Dekhi: A moving drama about an old man who chooses to trust only in what he can see following a transformative event in his life.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha is a sweet romantic comedy about an odd pair that takes place in the 1990s.

Tumbbad is an aesthetically spectacular horror-fantasy movie about a man searching for a lost treasure.

October: A very moving drama about a hotel intern whose life takes a significant turn after learning that one of his coworkers is coma-prone.

The suspenseful survival thriller Trapped tells the story of a guy who unintentionally locks himself in an abandoned apartment.

A Death in the Gunj is an eerie drama about a shy and sensitive young guy who finds it difficult to fit in during a family vacation set in the late 1970s.

Rock On!! is a musical drama that follows a once-popular rock band as they reunite.

