Top 8 underrated films that deserve to be rewatched on Netflix and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2024
A moving drama, "Swades" traces the journey of an NRI back to India, where he rediscovers his roots and works to improve a small rural community.
Bejoy Nambiar's "David" is a multi-narrative film that explores the lives of three distinct men named David across various timelines and locations.
"Johnny Gaddaar" is a neo-noir film directed by Sriram Raghavan that tells the tale of a gang of small-time criminals whose heist plan goes bad.
Starring Urmila Matondkar, "Ek Hasina Thi" is a suspenseful thriller about a lady who wants justice and must navigate a maze of turns to exact retribution on a deceitful lover.
Anil Kapoor stars in the gripping thriller "My Wife's Murder," in which a husband is named as the main suspect in his wife's death.
The neo-noir thriller "Manorama: Six Feet Under" is based on the beloved movie "Chinatown," and it centers on an unsuccessful writer.
"Rahasya": An inquiry into the death of a teenage girl in her own house and the trial that followed, this suspense thriller is based on the Aarushi Talwar murder case.
Watch "Shaitan" on Netflix to learn about the careless lives of young people from urban areas who become entangled in a web of evil activities following a hit-and-run tragedy.
