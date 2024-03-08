Top 8 underrated films that deserve to be rewatched on Netflix and other OTT

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2024

A moving drama, "Swades" traces the journey of an NRI back to India, where he rediscovers his roots and works to improve a small rural community.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bejoy Nambiar's "David" is a multi-narrative film that explores the lives of three distinct men named David across various timelines and locations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Johnny Gaddaar" is a neo-noir film directed by Sriram Raghavan that tells the tale of a gang of small-time criminals whose heist plan goes bad.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Starring Urmila Matondkar, "Ek Hasina Thi" is a suspenseful thriller about a lady who wants justice and must navigate a maze of turns to exact retribution on a deceitful lover.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anil Kapoor stars in the gripping thriller "My Wife's Murder," in which a husband is named as the main suspect in his wife's death.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The neo-noir thriller "Manorama: Six Feet Under" is based on the beloved movie "Chinatown," and it centers on an unsuccessful writer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Rahasya": An inquiry into the death of a teenage girl in her own house and the trial that followed, this suspense thriller is based on the Aarushi Talwar murder case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Watch "Shaitan" on Netflix to learn about the careless lives of young people from urban areas who become entangled in a web of evil activities following a hit-and-run tragedy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 most popular and old songs from Bollywood for this weekend

 

 Find Out More