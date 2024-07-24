Top 8 underrated Hollywood films that you might have forgotten on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 24, 2024
Tenet: A surreal thriller in which stopping World War III requires manipulating time.
After We Collided is a passionate love story that encounters turbulent obstacles and miscommunications.
One of the first people to have gender reassignment surgery is the subject of the poignant biographical film The Danish Girl.
Venom: A thrilling action movie about a journalist who takes on the role of an extraterrestrial symbiote.
A charming romantic comedy that highlights the lavish lifestyles of Singapore's upper class is called Crazy Rich Asians.
In the tense post-apocalyptic thriller Bird Box, survivors must make their way through the world while wearing blindfolds.
A Star is Born is a moving musical romance that tells the story of an experienced musician who meets and falls in love with a gifted newbie.
A fantastical journey delving into the wizarding realm is Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.
