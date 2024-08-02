Top 8 underrated Indian webseries on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 02, 2024
Taj Mahal 1989 is a nostalgic series that delves at love and relationships throughout the late 1980s.
The Fame Game is an OTT mystery thriller about the disappearance of a Bollywood star and the secrets that follow.
Ray: An OTT anthology series featuring a blend of dramas and thrillers, based on the stories of Satyajit Ray.
Watch A Suitable Boy on Netflix to see a masterfully adapted period drama that explores India after independence.
Trial by Fire is an OTT drama that portrays the aftermath of a devastating fire and is based on true events.
Watch Laakhon Mein Ek on OTT to see this gripping series that exposes the shortcomings of the Indian educational system.
Available on OTT, Bambai Meri Jaan is a compelling criminal drama that explores Mumbai's dark side and is situated in the city's underbelly.
Available on Amazon prime, Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare is a lighthearted comedy about a man who poses as his uncle, an MLA.
