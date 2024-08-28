Top 8 underrated Malayalam thriller films on OTT that should definitely be on your must-watch list
Nikita Thakkar
| Aug 28, 2024
Anweshippin Kandethum is on Netflix. It is a Malayalam police drama revolving around two cases that shook all. It is on Netflix.
Ela Veezha Poonchira on Prime Video is definitely worth your time. The crime thriller is about two cops investigating a mysterious case of murder.
Joseph on Amazon Prime Video has all the chills and thrills. A retired police officer has to investigate a case about organ harvesting.
Memories movie is on Disney+Hotstar. The story is of a grieving cop who gets pulled into an unexpected case.
Dhoomam starring Fahadh Faasil is on Aha. It is about a marketer whose anti-smoking advertisement idea goes wrong and he and his wife are held hostages.
Apothecary movie is on SunNXT. The movie is about a neurosurgeon who finds it difficult to adjust to all unethical practices conducted in the hospital.
Kuruthi is available on Amazon Prime Video. It is a neo-noir action thriller that will definitely keep you hooked to the screens.
Keedam is on Zee5. The story is about a cybersecurity professional who sets a trap to teach a lesson to her stalker.
Mumbai Police is about a cop who faces memory loss after an accident and he has to reinvestigate a case. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
C U Soon on Amazon Prime Video is about a man hunting for his cousin's fiancée and they find a suicide video note.
