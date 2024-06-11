Top 8 underrated movies and web series to watch for free on MX Player
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 11, 2024
Thinkistan explores the competitive world of advertising through the lives of copywriters.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Samantar is a thriller series where a man's future is linked to another person's past.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Queen, a biographical drama inspired by Jayalalithaa's journey from actress to political leader.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aashram follows the dark secrets within a religious institution led by a self-styled godman.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hey Prabhu! is a comedy-drama about a young professional navigating work, relationships, and social media.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
High a thriller set in the world of drugs, focusing on teenagers caught up in the underworld.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raktanchal is a crime drama depicting power struggles among gangsters in 1980s Purvanchal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhaukaal is based on true events, it follows an honest police officer battling corruption and crime in Muzaffarnagar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 Bollywood couples embracing parenthood in 2024
Find Out More