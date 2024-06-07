Top 8 underrated South films streaming on various OTT platforms
Kumbalangi Nights: A troubled family's four brothers find forgiveness. Its a must watch film.
Kaithi: In an exciting drug bust, an ex-convict assists law enforcement.
A small-time investigator takes on a significant case in the film Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya.
Ustad Hotel: A young chef rediscovers his heritage and his grandfather's restaurant.
Awe: A startling climax is brought about by interconnected lives.
Super Deluxe: Mind blowing film which can not be missed.
Maheshinte Prathikaaram: A hilarious village story about a photographer seeking retribution.
Lucia: It is difficult for man to discern between reality and dreams.
