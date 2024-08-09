Top 8 underrated South Indian crime thrillers on OTT right now
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 09, 2024
Ranam: The ascent and descent of a drug lord is depicted with drama and tension.
The captivating story of a stolen chain and its effects on several lives can be found in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.
Pizza: While investigating a murder, a pizza delivery boy experiences unexplained horror.
Mumbai Police: An amnesiac police officer discovers a plot involving members of his own squad.
Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru (D-16): A former police officer deconstructs a convoluted murder case from his history.
Maayavan: A detective searches for a serial murderer who leaves mysterious clues at crime scenes.
Kuruthi: A tight hostage scenario reveals sinister secrets and ulterior intentions.
