Top 8 underrated South Indian crime thrillers on OTT that shouldn’t be missed
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 20, 2024
8 Thottakkal is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a policeman who loses his service pistol and it falls in the hands of a criminal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thegidi is on Aha TV. The story revolves around a criminologist who is asked to gather information on three people. But what happens when they die?
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kurangu Bommai on Zee5 has a rating of 7.9/10 on IMDb. The story revolves around two honest men who get trapped in boss' evil plans.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Visaranai is available on Netflix. The story is about labourers who get tortured for the crime they haven't committed.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sarabham is on MX Player. It is a neo-noir film about a man who plans to kidnap a woman to get some money. But there is a twist.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vellai Pookal is a thriller on Amazon Prime Video. The story is about a retired officer who carries out an investigation in Seattle.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Magamuni is on MX Player. The Tamil-language drama revolves around twins who meet in life-threatening situations.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kuttrame Thandanai is on MX Player. The story is about a man who blackmails two men to get money as he is losing his eyesight.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru is on Disney+Hotstar. It is all about an honest officer vs powerful gangster.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jiivi is a thriller on Zee5. It is about a brilliant man who has turned criminal and is framing his neighbour for the crimes committed.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 web series on Netflix trending in India today
Find Out More