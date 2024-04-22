Top 8 underrated suspense based thrillers on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 22, 2024
Discovering the truth through each clue at a crime scene is the goal of the Zee5 series Forensic.
Raman Raghav: Darkness unfurls when one looks into the deranged mind of a serial killer.
U Turn: Deadly mysteries are revealed as a journalist's research takes a sinister turn.
Sacred Games: In this grim tale, the underbelly of Mumbai throbs with mystery and peril.
Asur: Murder and mystery are intertwined with mythology and contemporary criminality.
Johnny Gaddar: A noir story of crime and repercussions woven together by deceit and treachery.
Raat Akeli Hai: In this suspenseful murder mystery, secrets are hidden by shadows.
Wednesday: A regular person's remarkable protest against terrorism causes waves.
