Top 8 unsettling and suspense based thrillers on Netflix and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 09, 2024
Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar are the creators of the Hindi-language police procedural criminal thriller series Dahaad, which stars Sonakshi Sinha.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ek Villain: A violent revenge story with nuanced emotional undertones.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jaane Jaan: A suspenseful crime drama with lots of action and twists centered around an enigmatic murder investigation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Talaash: A psychological mystery thriller that combines supernatural aspects with thrilling action, following a police detective as they investigate a high-profile murder case.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ratsasan: A nail-biting thriller in which a police officer and a deranged murderer play a game of cat and mouse.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A gripping psychological thriller that delves into the thoughts of a demented serial killer is Raman Raghav.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Posham Pa: This terrifying story explores the lives of India's first female serial killers and is based on true events.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hasmukh: A dark comedy-thriller that combines humor and thrilling action, it tells the story of a struggling comic who turns murderous.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ramayana to Gargi: Sai Pallavi's latest and upcoming projects
Find Out More