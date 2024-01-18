Top 8 upcoming South Indian action movies which will release on Netflix

Nishant

Jan 18, 2024

Netflix has been increasing its domination over the period of time and looks to capture the Southern Indian market with the release of these 8 upcoming movies.

These are all the upcoming South Indian movies that will be releasing on Netflix as revealed by the platform itself on their social media handles.

VidaaMuyarchi is an upcoming Tamil thriller featuring stars like Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Ajith Kumar.

Kannivedi is an upcoming movie which will feature Keerthy Suresh in the lead role, Netflix already has the rights for this title.

Maharaja will feature Vijay Sethupathi, the movie will be special for the star as it will be his 50th title.

Revolver Rita will be yet another movie which will star Keerthy Suresh in the lead role, the movie will also release on Netflix.

SK21 which will have Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role alongside Sai Pallavi will be about India’s battle against Pakistan for the control of kashmir.

Sorgavaasal follows RJ Balaji’s epic escape from the prison. To be released on Netflix as well in future.

Set back in time, Thangalaan will be a movie based on true events of the life of workers of the Kolar Gold fields in Karnataka.

Indian 2 will be the sequel to the first part of the movie which will see Kamal Haasan back in the lead role alongside Rakul Preet Singh.

