Top 8 upcoming Telugu movie releases on OTT in May
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 04, 2024
These are some of the highly-awaited titles of the Telugu movie industry which released this month or will be released soon.
Asuraguru on Aha stars Vikram Prabhu as a Robin Hood thief, despite predictability, failed at the box office.
Pranaya Vilasam is a Malayalam romance movie releasing in Telugu showcasing enduring first love, premiered in May.
Siddharth Roy is another mixed-reviewed Telugu film about transformation through love, releasing this month.
Happy Ending on Aha is a Curse-themed Telugu film directed by Kowshik Bheemidi, releasing on May 3, 2024.
Revolver Rita on Netflix is a mysterious Telugu film starring Keerthy Suresh, possibly linked to a 1970s film, to premiere on Netflix.
Manjummel Boys, releasing on Disney+ Hotstar is a Malayalam survival drama hitting Disney+ Hotstar in Telugu and other languages from May 5, 2024.
Lineman, on Prime Video is a Telugu film about a crucial figure in village electricity, releasing on Amazon Prime Video.
Sriranga Neethulu is a small-budget Telugu film exploring diverse life challenges, set for OTT release in early to mid-May.
