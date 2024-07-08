Top 8 violent films on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 08, 2024
Badlapur is a violent, dark tale of revenge. Its a must watch on OTT.
Gangs of Wasseypur is an epic story about blood feuds and gang warfare.
NH 10: Unrelenting, unadulterated brutality in a grimy thriller.
Ghajini: Action packed with gory fight scenes and a revenge theme.
Raman Raghav: a graphically violent psychological thriller that is disturbing.
Animal is a violent criminal drama featuring gripping action sequences.
Kabir Singh: Raw, violent outbursts mixed with strong romance.
KGF: Furious action set in a grim underworld.
