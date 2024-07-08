Top 8 violent films on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 08, 2024

Badlapur is a violent, dark tale of revenge. Its a must watch on OTT.

Gangs of Wasseypur is an epic story about blood feuds and gang warfare.

NH 10: Unrelenting, unadulterated brutality in a grimy thriller.

Ghajini: Action packed with gory fight scenes and a revenge theme.

Raman Raghav: a graphically violent psychological thriller that is disturbing.

Animal is a violent criminal drama featuring gripping action sequences.

Kabir Singh: Raw, violent outbursts mixed with strong romance.

KGF: Furious action set in a grim underworld.

