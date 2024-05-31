Top 8 war movies on OTT based on real-life battles
Nishant
| May 31, 2024
Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the 2016 surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army in response to a terrorist attack in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir. On Zee5.
Kesari depicts the Battle of Saragarhi in 1897, where 21 Sikh soldiers fought valiantly against thousands of Afghan tribesmen. On Prime Video.
Shershaah is a biographical war film based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, a hero of the Kargil War. On Prime Video.
1971 is based on true events, it tells the story of Indian prisoners of war held in Pakistan after the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. On YouTube.
Lakshya is also inspired by the Kargil War, it follows the journey of a young man who transforms from a directionless individual to a brave soldier. On Netflix.
LOC Kargil depicts the Kargil War fought between India and Pakistan in 1999. On YouTube.
Border is based on the Battle of Longewala during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, focusing on a small group of Indian soldiers defending their post. On YouTube.
Tango Charlie follows the life of an Indian Border Security Force trooper and his experiences during various conflicts. On Hotstar.
