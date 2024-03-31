Top 8 web series on Netflix that are highly recommended to watch this weekend
Vridhi Soodhan
Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2024
The Umbrella Academy is a superhero drama based on the comic book series by Gerard Way. It centers on a dysfunctional family of adopted siblings with remarkable skills.
The crime drama series Narcos chronicles the ascent and decline of drug lord Pablo Escobar and the Medellín Cartel, while also tracing the legal system's attempts to bring them to justice.
Each episode of the anthology series Black Mirror tells a stand-alone tale while examining the sinister and frequently dystopian facets of contemporary technology and society.
Bridgerton: A Regency-era London historical drama, the story revolves around the affluent Bridgerton family and their love triangles, scandals, and secrets.
Based on Andrzej Sapkowski's book series, The Witcher is a fantasy drama that follows monster hunter Geralt of Rivia as he makes his way through a world of magic, intrigue in politics, and terrifying creatures.
A criminal mastermind assembles eight people to carry out an audacious scheme to loot Spain's Royal Mint in the television series Money Heist (La Casa de Papel).
A historical drama titled The Crown follows Queen Elizabeth II's reign, delving into personal intrigues, political rivalries, and significant 20th-century events.
A group of kids in the 1980s science fiction horror series Stranger Things come into paranormal forces and government plots while living in a tiny village.
