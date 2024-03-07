Top 8 web series on OTT which represent simple lifestyle is the best

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2024

Gullak: Funny stories told via the perspective of a piggy bank about the daily activities of a middle-class family.

Panchayat: A humorous, yet perceptive, depiction of the social dynamics and bureaucratic obstacles in rural India.

Kota Factory: A genuine portrayal of the challenges faced by students getting ready for admission examinations and the rigorous coaching culture in Kota, India.

Happy Family is a lighthearted examination of the highs and lows of a charming but dysfunctional family.

Yeh Meri Family is a nostalgic journey through the ups and downs of a typical Indian family in the 1990s.

Home Shanti is an offbeat comedy with a colorful cast of characters and strange circumstances set in a chaotic home.

Aspirants: An intensely emotional journey chronicling the hopes, hardships, and dreams of Indian UPSC candidates.

A lighthearted romantic comedy that examines the complications of contemporary relationships in an Indian setting is called Half Love Half Arranged.

