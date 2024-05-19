Top 8 web series that got better with more seasons
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 19, 2024
The third season of Mirzapur is in the works after the first 2 fully captivated the audience with thrillers and chills, on Prime Video.
Inside Edge is about the dark underbelly of cricket, it has continued to intrigue viewers by evolving its storyline. On Prime Video.
Stranger Things is a sci-fi horror series has deepened its mythology and character relationships developing over its seasons.
The Crown has its sixth season expected to release soon, its a historical drama about the British royal family.
Better Call Saul, a prequel to Breaking Bad, it has developed its own identity and narrative depth.
Breaking Bad spanned over 6 seasons and only delivered with more seasons and came to a perfect conclusion.
The Expanse on Pirme Video is a space opera that has consistently upped the stakes and complexity with each season.
Game Of Thrones bar the last season is another one of the well-crafted ancient fantasy web series stories that fans loved. On Jio ICnema.
