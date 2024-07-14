Top 8 webseries about startup life on OTT for you
TVF Pitchers: Traces the adventures of four friends as they deal with the highs and lows of starting a business in India.
How I Made My Millions is a documentary series that follows business owners as they journey to become multimillionaires.
A comedy series called Silicon Valley centers on a group of programmers who are aiming for success while mocking the startup culture prevalent in California's tech center.
The Profit: Marcus Lemonis uses his own resources and experience to help failing companies get back on their feet.
Korean drama Start-Up centers on young entrepreneurs vying for success in the cutthroat world of technological firms.
Shark Tank India: Entrepreneurs approach potential investors, or "sharks," with their ideas in an attempt to gain money and guidance.
Industry: A financial drama series that follows the lives of recent graduates vying for jobs in elite London banks.
Girl in the City follows the journey of a young woman juggling her personal life and work goals while attempting to succeed in Mumbai's fashion business.
