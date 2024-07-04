Top 8 webseries and films based on real life incidents

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 04, 2024

A compelling biopic about the revolutionary who exacted revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh atrocity is Sardar Udham.

The Indian military's surgical strike is portrayed in the patriotic movie Uri.

A moving biography on the lives and tribulations of athlete Milkha Singh is called Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Neerja: The valiant account of Neerja Bhanot, who prevented a hijacking by saving passengers.

Scam 1992: A gripping documentary about stockbroker Harshad Mehta's ascent and decline.

Delhi Crime is a horrific  series that bases itself on the Delhi gang rape case investigation from 2012.

A web series called Jamtara exposes the phishing schemes perpetrated by a group of young men in a tiny Indian town.

The valiant tale of the Bhuj airfield restoration during the 1971 Indo-Pak conflict is told in Bhuj: The Pride of India.

