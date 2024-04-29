Top 8 webseries on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT to make you stress free

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 29, 2024

Panchayat is a delightful comedy-drama that follows a young man as he navigates the comic challenges of working as a secretary in a small rural community.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kota Factory: An engrossing account of the struggles and victories of students in Kota, Rajasthan, getting ready for the most difficult entrance exams in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aspirants: A moving and accurate portrayal of the challenges and goals that UPSC candidates in Delhi face as they pursue their objectives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

College Romance is a humorous online series that portrays the romance, thrills, and friendships of college life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Friends is a well-known classic sitcom that chronicles the loves, life, and humor of six New York City-based friends.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Office is a humorous sitcom in the vein of a mockumentary that takes a satirical look at the ridiculous yet commonplace world of office politics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A gripping supernatural drama, The Vampire Diaries centers on the lives, romances, and disputes of vampires, witches, and humans in the town of Mystic Falls.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hostel Diaries:A fun television show that follows the friendships and mishaps of students adjusting to life in a dorm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 life changing films on OTT

 

 Find Out More