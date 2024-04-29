Top 8 webseries on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT to make you stress free
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 29, 2024
Panchayat is a delightful comedy-drama that follows a young man as he navigates the comic challenges of working as a secretary in a small rural community.
Kota Factory: An engrossing account of the struggles and victories of students in Kota, Rajasthan, getting ready for the most difficult entrance exams in India.
Aspirants: A moving and accurate portrayal of the challenges and goals that UPSC candidates in Delhi face as they pursue their objectives.
College Romance is a humorous online series that portrays the romance, thrills, and friendships of college life.
Friends is a well-known classic sitcom that chronicles the loves, life, and humor of six New York City-based friends.
The Office is a humorous sitcom in the vein of a mockumentary that takes a satirical look at the ridiculous yet commonplace world of office politics.
A gripping supernatural drama, The Vampire Diaries centers on the lives, romances, and disputes of vampires, witches, and humans in the town of Mystic Falls.
Hostel Diaries:A fun television show that follows the friendships and mishaps of students adjusting to life in a dorm.
