Top 8 webseries on Netflix to binge watch this weekend
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 14, 2024
Ghoul: Discover terrifying new information as a prisoner deciphers a paranormal puzzle.
Explore the wealthy and stormy realm of courtesans in Lahore's old neighborhood with Heeramandi.
Delhi Crime is a realistic and gripping police drama based on one of the most horrific crimes in Delhi.
Enter the courtroom where high-stakes legal dramas play out with unexpected turns in Maamla Legal Hai.
The heroic and little-known tales of railway workers during India's worst industrial calamity are collected in The Railway Men.
Explore the passionate and emotional lives of aspiring IIT students in Kota's coaching center with Kota Factory.
Discover Mumbai's deepest secrets by reading the compelling stories of a mobster and a police officer in Sacred Games.
Gullak: A sweet depiction of the everyday misadventures and poignant moments of a middle-class family.
