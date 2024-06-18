Top 8 webseries on OTT for those who love mysteries
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 18, 2024
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein: A sinister romantic suspense film about a man whose life is turned upside down by a compulsive partner.
Maharani: A political drama that shows the unplanned ascent to power of a housewife as Bihar's chief minister.
Delhi Crime is a gritty police procedural that draws heavily from the actual 2012 Delhi gang rape case investigation.
Criminal Justice: A judicial drama in which a common guy is charged with a horrific crime, examining the intricacies of the criminal justice system.
In the criminal thriller Chakravyuh, an investigating officer discovers a convoluted web of danger and dishonesty in a high-profile case.
Special Ops: A thrilling spy series that chronicles a RAW agent's protracted hunt for the person responsible for a number of terror strikes.
November Story: A suspenseful criminal thriller concerning a daughter's attempt to clear her father in a homicide case.
Undekhi: A criminal thriller in which the enigmatic circumstances surrounding a murder in a lovely locale are revealed.
