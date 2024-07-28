Top 8 webseries on OTT that motivate you to achieve your goals

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 28, 2024

TVF Pitchers: Four buddies enter the startup scene and overcome challenges with perseverance and creativity. You can watch it on Zee5.

Kota Factory: Students display unwavering perseverance and determination as they go toward IIT.

Aspirants: Driven by friendship and ambition, three UPSC candidates overcome obstacles. It is highly inspirational.

Laakhon Mein Ek: An IIT coaching student finds his genuine passion while dealing with extreme pressure from external factors.

Panchayat: A rural engineer's work uncovers unanticipated life lessons and a sense of purpose.

Breathe: A father demonstrates love and tenacity by going to great measures to save his son.

Jamtara: Ambitious and resourceful scammers from small towns set their sights high.

The Test Case: A brave and tenacious woman knocks down boundaries in the military.

