Top 8 webseries on OTT that motivate you to achieve your goals
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 28, 2024
TVF Pitchers: Four buddies enter the startup scene and overcome challenges with perseverance and creativity. You can watch it on Zee5.
Kota Factory: Students display unwavering perseverance and determination as they go toward IIT.
Aspirants: Driven by friendship and ambition, three UPSC candidates overcome obstacles. It is highly inspirational.
Laakhon Mein Ek: An IIT coaching student finds his genuine passion while dealing with extreme pressure from external factors.
Panchayat: A rural engineer's work uncovers unanticipated life lessons and a sense of purpose.
Breathe: A father demonstrates love and tenacity by going to great measures to save his son.
Jamtara: Ambitious and resourceful scammers from small towns set their sights high.
The Test Case: A brave and tenacious woman knocks down boundaries in the military.
