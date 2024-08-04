Top 8 webseries on OTT to watch for laughter therapy

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 04, 2024

Panchayat: A humorous look at rural life through the eyes of an engineering graduate navigating the peculiarities of village governance. It ssuper hilarious.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gullak: This series, which is humorous and endearing, depicts the typical humor of a middle-class family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

TVF Pitchers: Track four friends as they embark on a humorous and relatable adventure into the startup world.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Comedian Zakir Khan plays a charming liar in the film Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare, in which he poses as someone with political connections.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpavalli is a dark comedy about a woman who relocates to be near her crush, which results in amusing circumstances.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tripling: A road trip involving three estranged siblings results in humorous encounters and a strengthening of sibling bonds.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bachelors: A humorous depiction of four pals who are bachelors and how they hilariously handle common situations. Its really fun to watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mirzapur: Despite being more of a criminal drama, it is nonetheless fascinating to watch because it features a lot of dark comedy and bizarre characters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT for crazy fans

 

 Find Out More