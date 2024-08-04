Top 8 webseries on OTT to watch for laughter therapy
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 04, 2024
Panchayat: A humorous look at rural life through the eyes of an engineering graduate navigating the peculiarities of village governance. It ssuper hilarious.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gullak: This series, which is humorous and endearing, depicts the typical humor of a middle-class family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
TVF Pitchers: Track four friends as they embark on a humorous and relatable adventure into the startup world.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Comedian Zakir Khan plays a charming liar in the film Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare, in which he poses as someone with political connections.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpavalli is a dark comedy about a woman who relocates to be near her crush, which results in amusing circumstances.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tripling: A road trip involving three estranged siblings results in humorous encounters and a strengthening of sibling bonds.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bachelors: A humorous depiction of four pals who are bachelors and how they hilariously handle common situations. Its really fun to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mirzapur: Despite being more of a criminal drama, it is nonetheless fascinating to watch because it features a lot of dark comedy and bizarre characters.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT for crazy fans
Find Out More