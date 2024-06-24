Top 8 webseries on OTT with a mix of action, drama and violence

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 24, 2024

An action packed tale of revenge, crime, and power set in the Indian heartland is Mirzapur.

The suspenseful show Apaharan follows an abduction scheme that turns into a complicated web of peril and deceit.

Paatal Lok: A sinister and gripping crime drama delving into the murky corners of Indian society.

Asur: A gripping tale of contemporary crime mixed with mythology that pits forensic specialists against a prolific murderer.

Sacred Games is a grand story about crime, corruption, and surviving in Mumbai, a busy metropolis.

Delhi Crime: An intense and terrifying story about the fallout from a violent crime in Delhi.

The Family Man is a high-stakes action television series that centers on a middle-class man who doubles as an intelligence operative.

Raktaanchal: A grim story of 1980s political and criminal struggle.

