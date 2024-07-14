Top 8 webseries on Zee5 to send chills down your spine

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2024

Poison is a criminal and thriller-infused revenge drama.

Political thriller Dark 7 White features an unexplained murder.

Police drama Lalbazaar is situated in the seedy underbelly of Kolkata.

Abhay: A crime thriller with a perceptive detective.

Action-thriller Naxalbari centers on the Naxalite uprising.

Crime drama Rangbaaz is based on real-life criminals.

The terror assaults in Mumbai are recounted in the State of Siege, 26/11.

A woman saves her son in the thriller Kaali.

