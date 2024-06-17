Top 8 webseries with epic twist on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 17, 2024
Aarya: To keep her family safe, a woman takes over her husband's drug cartel.
Farzi: A creator ventures into the perilous realm of replicating.
Wedding coordinators in Delhi negotiate the conflicting traditions and contemporary ideals in "Made in Heaven."
A police officer and a mobster discover Mumbai's dark secrets in Sacred Games.
Mirzapur: In the lawless town of Mirzapur, there is a bloody power struggle between mafia factions.
Legal drama Guilty Minds explores moral and ethical issues in courtroom conflict.
Breathe: To keep his dying son alive, a father resorts to crime.
Jamtara: In India's rural youth, a profitable phishing scam is operated.
