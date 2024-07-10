Top 8 webshows and films stopped by actual tragedies
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 10, 2024
Friends: Due to heightened sensitivity, the episode was rewritten following an airport security joke.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rust: Production was stopped due to a deadly shooting accident on set involving Alec Baldwin and a fired pistol.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Hunt: After mass killings, marketing was postponed to parody liberals against conservatives.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bastille Day: With Idris Elba, postponed owing to the terror assault in Nice.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Spider-Man: Following the 9/11 tragedy, the World Trade Center sequence was removed.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Death Wish: Bruce Willis film; delayed release following shooting in Las Vegas.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Men in Black II: After 9/11, the Statue of Liberty was used as the World Trade Center for the conclusion.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shooter: Ryan Phillippe film, whose premiere was postponed because of killings involving police.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 benefits of snail facial in Korean beauty regimen
Find Out More