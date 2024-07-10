Top 8 webshows and films stopped by actual tragedies

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 10, 2024

Friends: Due to heightened sensitivity, the episode was rewritten following an airport security joke.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rust: Production was stopped due to a deadly shooting accident on set involving Alec Baldwin and a fired pistol.

The Hunt: After mass killings, marketing was postponed to parody liberals against conservatives.

Bastille Day: With Idris Elba, postponed owing to the terror assault in Nice.

Spider-Man: Following the 9/11 tragedy, the World Trade Center sequence was removed.

Death Wish: Bruce Willis film; delayed release following shooting in Las Vegas.

Men in Black II: After 9/11, the Statue of Liberty was used as the World Trade Center for the conclusion.

Shooter: Ryan Phillippe film, whose premiere was postponed because of killings involving police.

