Top 8 webshows on Netflix and other OTT to keep you glued to your screens

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 19, 2024

The Witcher is the epic fantasy tale of Geralt, the monster hunter.

The Originals is a family story set in New Orleans with vampire politics.

Gilmore Girls: Quick-witted wit, small-town eccentricities, and mother-daughter relationships.

The Office: Funny office jokes in a normal context and a comfortable workplace is the main plot.

Vikings: Ferocious raids and conquests by legendary Norsemen seem to happen.

The Wheel of Time: Magic and prophecies mold a world on the verge of collapse.

Intergalactic politics and survival in a split world are explored in The Expanse.

Peaky Blinders: After World War I, ruthless gangsters control Birmingham's streets.

