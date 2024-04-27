Top 8 webshows on Netflix based on books
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 27, 2024
Five students must discover the truth about their classmate's murder in the show One of Us Is Lying.
Selection Day: Two brothers negotiate the demands of their families and the competitive world of cricket.
Mismatched: During a dating app creator's class, young adults discover friendship and love.
Fool Me Once: Following the murder of her husband, a widow searches for justice and unearths sinister truths.
Anne with an E: A bold orphan in rural Canada who defies social rules and finds a place to call home.
Three friends negotiate work, family, and love in the little Southern town in the show Sweet Magnolias.
Her Private Life: Her fangirl passion and her lucrative career as an art curator collide.
You: When the manager of a bookstore gets involved in poisonous relationships, his fixation turns lethal.
