Top 8 webshows on Netflix based on books

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 27, 2024

Five students must discover the truth about their classmate's murder in the show One of Us Is Lying.

Selection Day: Two brothers negotiate the demands of their families and the competitive world of cricket.

Mismatched: During a dating app creator's class, young adults discover friendship and love.

Fool Me Once: Following the murder of her husband, a widow searches for justice and unearths sinister truths.

Anne with an E: A bold orphan in rural Canada who defies social rules and finds a place to call home.

Three friends negotiate work, family, and love in the little Southern town in the show Sweet Magnolias.

Her Private Life: Her fangirl passion and her lucrative career as an art curator collide.

You: When the manager of a bookstore gets involved in poisonous relationships, his fixation turns lethal.

