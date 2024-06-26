Top 8 webshows on OTT based on video games
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 26, 2024
Cyberpunk Edgerunners: In this cyberpunk anime series, futuristic mercenaries traverse a bleak cityscape.
Halo: This science fiction action series chronicles humanity's heroic battle against extraterrestrial enemies.
Detention (2020): This atmospheric thriller blends supernatural horror with Taiwan's stormy past.
Twisted Metal: An exhilarating competition in which participants engage in combat in armored vehicles.
Gangs of London: In the contemporary criminal underworld of London, power battles arise.
The Last of Us is a compelling story about friendship and survival in a world overtaken by zombie-like monsters.
The Witcher: Travel through a medieval fantasy realm with Geralt of Rivia as he pursues monsters and maneuvers through political intrigue.
Fallout is a postapocalyptic webshow that explores moral quandaries and survival in a nuclear wasteland.
