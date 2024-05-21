Top 8 webshows on OTT that get exciting with every new season
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 21, 2024
In the post-apocalyptic story Into the Badlands, a little kid and a formidable warrior travel through perilous areas in search of enlightenment.
Mr. Robot: An anarchist hires a gifted but mentally ill hacker with mental illness to take down an unethical company.
Breaking Bad: Following a fatal cancer diagnosis, a high school chemistry teacher turned methamphetamine maker teams up with a former pupil to ensure his family's financial stability.
Merlin: In a realm where magic is forbidden, the fabled wizard Merlin utilizes his magic as a young man to defend Prince Arthur.
Game of Thrones: A long-ago foe makes a millennium-long comeback as noble families struggle for dominance over the Iron Throne and the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.
Peaky Blinders: Tommy Shelby, the aspirational leader of this infamous gang in post-World War I Birmingham, uses criminality and political scheming to gain control and influence.
The Office: Documenting the day-to-day activities and eccentric characters of Dunder Mifflin paper company employees, it showcases their everyday lives.
Friends: Six friends share countless moments of sincere humor as they traverse the highs and lows of life, love, and work in New York City.
