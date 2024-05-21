Top 8 webshows on OTT that get exciting with every new season

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 21, 2024

In the post-apocalyptic story Into the Badlands, a little kid and a formidable warrior travel through perilous areas in search of enlightenment.

Mr. Robot: An anarchist hires a gifted but mentally ill hacker with mental illness to take down an unethical company.

Breaking Bad: Following a fatal cancer diagnosis, a high school chemistry teacher turned methamphetamine maker teams up with a former pupil to ensure his family's financial stability.

Merlin: In a realm where magic is forbidden, the fabled wizard Merlin utilizes his magic as a young man to defend Prince Arthur.

Game of Thrones: A long-ago foe makes a millennium-long comeback as noble families struggle for dominance over the Iron Throne and the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.

Peaky Blinders: Tommy Shelby, the aspirational leader of this infamous gang in post-World War I Birmingham, uses criminality and political scheming to gain control and influence.

The Office: Documenting the day-to-day activities and eccentric characters of Dunder Mifflin paper company employees, it showcases their everyday lives.

Friends: Six friends share countless moments of sincere humor as they traverse the highs and lows of life, love, and work in New York City.

