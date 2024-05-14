Top 8 whodunnit mysteries that will channel your inner James Bond
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 14, 2024
Duranga follows a detective investigating a copycat murder, uncovering shocking truths about her husband, in this suspense thriller.
Abhay, a sharp officer tackles standalone cases inspired by real-life incidents in this intense UP Police procedural.
Bicchoo Ka Khel revolves around a law student seeking justice for father's false implication, uncovering conspiracy in this gripping thriller.
Bhram is the story of novelist with PTSD facing dark secrets in a remote hill station, in this psychological thriller.
Dahaad, Sonakshi Sinha leads a thrilling hunt for a serial killer amidst emotional turmoil and unforeseen alliances.
Dhootha: Naga Chaitanya's journalist character becomes a murder suspect in a chilling narrative blurring reality.
The Last Hour iis the story of a DCP seeks help from a shaman to solve a murder, but love and assassination add twists to the tale.
Hush Hush navigates the aftermath of a party incident, protecting a secret while pursued by a relentless investigator.
