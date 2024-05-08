Top 9 action filled movies along with adrenaline rush on Netflix

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 08, 2024

Raees: An engrossing crime drama with captivating storytelling and dramatic action that centers on the ascent to power of a bootlegger.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

An elite anti-terrorism squad fighting a lethal threat to the country is the focus of the action-packed movie Sooryavanshi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A captivating action thriller about a female protagonist venturing into the realm of espionage and intrigue is called Naam Shabana.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Agneepath is a contemporary adaptation of the traditional revenge story that stands out for its violent action scenes and strong acting by Hrithik Roshan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal is a hard-hitting action movie that is well-known for its realistic depiction of crime and brutality.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Don: A legendary tale of action-packed adventure with a captivating anti-hero traversing the criminal underground.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The vigilante action movie Gabbar Is Back uses a strong action and dramatic blend to address social issues.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Race 2: A thrilling thriller renowned for its sophisticated action scenes and devious narrative turns.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Players: A group of expert thieves plot a bold heist in this suspenseful heist thriller, which is full of heart-pounding action and tension.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 South Indian actresses that are known for their Bollywood hits

 

 Find Out More