Top 9 action films by female superheros to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 07, 2024

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar is about Jennifer who specialises in cases involving superhumans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

CatWoman stars Halle Berry in lead role. Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thunder Force is a film which is set in a dystopian world. Available to watch on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SuperGirl streaming on Amazon Prime Video is a spin-off of Superman series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Super Ex-Girlfriend adds a perfect romcom twist. Streaming on YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney Plus Hotstar is about King of Wakanda.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Marvel's Jessica Jones on Disney Plus Hotstar is about a former superhero who becomes a private investigator.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wonder Woman is a story of mystical island of Themyscira. You can stream it on Jio Cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Captain Marvel was the first superhero movie based on a woman. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Munna Bhai MBBS and other Top 7 films that have best sidekicks to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More