Top 9 action films by female superheros to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 07, 2024
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar is about Jennifer who specialises in cases involving superhumans.
CatWoman stars Halle Berry in lead role. Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Thunder Force is a film which is set in a dystopian world. Available to watch on Netflix.
SuperGirl streaming on Amazon Prime Video is a spin-off of Superman series.
My Super Ex-Girlfriend adds a perfect romcom twist. Streaming on YouTube.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney Plus Hotstar is about King of Wakanda.
Marvel's Jessica Jones on Disney Plus Hotstar is about a former superhero who becomes a private investigator.
Wonder Woman is a story of mystical island of Themyscira. You can stream it on Jio Cinema.
Captain Marvel was the first superhero movie based on a woman. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
