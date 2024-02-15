Top 9 action packed films in Hindi on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2024
Don 2, a follow-up to the 2006 movie, stars Shah Rukh Khan as the wanted criminal mastermind Don, who is plotting a Berlin bank heist.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After a lengthy wait, Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film Pathaan. A Bollywood hit that you must watch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
RRR: Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran star in this 1920s-set period action drama.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baaghi 2: An army soldier named Ronnie assists in the search for a missing girl in this follow-up to Baaghi starring Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the criminal drama Raees, which takes place in Gujarat in the 1980s, Shah Rukh Khan plays a bootlegger who battles a strong police officer (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhoom 2: ACP Jai Dixit and his companion Ali pursue the infamous thief Mr. A in this follow-up to Dhoom.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam star in the patriotic movie Uri: The Surgical Strike, which is based on the Indian Army's 2016 clandestine operation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff play opposing spies in the suspenseful thriller War, which follows their deadly mission.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bell Bottom: Starring Akshay Kumar, it's a spy thriller based on the actual 1984 Indian airline hijacking incidents.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Arjun Kapoor in Singham Again and other Top 10 villains to create a storm at the BO in 2024
Find Out More