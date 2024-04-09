Top 9 action packed films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT
RRR: A fictitious account of the battles waged by two Indian freedom warriors against the British Raj, this epic historical drama is set in the early 20th century.
Pathan: A much awaited action thriller with a sleek and sophisticated lead character entangled in a dangerous espionage scheme.
Bell Bottom is a compelling spy thriller set in the 1980s that is based on real-life events and centers on a risky rescue attempt headed by a magnetic agent.
Don 2 is a chic follow-up to the criminal thriller that features the return of the beloved anti-hero navigating a web of betrayal and deceit in his quest for dominance.
Dhoom 2 is an exhilarating action movie that follows a group of chic thieves under the direction of a mastermind as they carry out high-stakes heists in various foreign places.
Action-packed Baaghi 2 explores themes of love, loyalty, and retribution as it follows a disobedient martial artist on a quest to save his beloved.
Merry Christmas is a delightful Christmas movie that honors the holiday spirit by telling the entwined tales of several characters who find love, hope, and salvation.
In the romantic action thriller Ek Tha Tiger, a daring Indian spy falls in love with a Pakistani agent while juggling the demands of duty and passion in the face of political unrest.
Force is a gripping action thriller with themes of justice, atonement, and sacrifice. It centers on a tough police officer who is out to take down a vicious drug lord.
