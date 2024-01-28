Top 9 adventurous movies and web series for a thrilling experience on Netflix
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 28, 2024
Stranger Things: In the 1980s, a group of young people solve paranormal riddles involving covert experiments.
Money Heist: To pull off heists on the Bank of Spain and the Royal Mint of Spain, a criminal mastermind enlists eight persons with special talents.
Extraction: In Bangladesh, the kidnapped son of an international crime lord is in need of a black-market mercenary to save him.
Alice in Borderland: Three friends are forced to play risky games in a parallel universe in order to survive after finding themselves in a deserted Tokyo.
In the story, All of Us Are Dead, faculty and students are imprisoned inside a high school that serves as the epicenter of a zombie apocalypse.
Squid Game: A group of individuals facing extreme financial hardships play in a series of lethal games in an attempt to win a sizable sum of money.
Enola Holmes: Sherlock Holmes's younger sister sets out to track down her mother while evading her brothers and cracking mysteries in the process.
The Mummy: An archaeologist and an adventurer must stop an evil mummy from wreaking havoc on the world once they unintentionally awaken it.
Stardust: A young guy enters a mystical world through a wall and finds a fallen star, a pirate, a witch and a prince.
