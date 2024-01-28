Top 9 adventurous movies and web series for a thrilling experience on Netflix

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 28, 2024

Stranger Things: In the 1980s, a group of young people solve paranormal riddles involving covert experiments.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Money Heist: To pull off heists on the Bank of Spain and the Royal Mint of Spain, a criminal mastermind enlists eight persons with special talents.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Extraction: In Bangladesh, the kidnapped son of an international crime lord is in need of a black-market mercenary to save him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alice in Borderland: Three friends are forced to play risky games in a parallel universe in order to survive after finding themselves in a deserted Tokyo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the story, All of Us Are Dead, faculty and students are imprisoned inside a high school that serves as the epicenter of a zombie apocalypse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Squid Game: A group of individuals facing extreme financial hardships play in a series of lethal games in an attempt to win a sizable sum of money.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Enola Holmes: Sherlock Holmes's younger sister sets out to track down her mother while evading her brothers and cracking mysteries in the process.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Mummy: An archaeologist and an adventurer must stop an evil mummy from wreaking havoc on the world once they unintentionally awaken it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stardust: A young guy enters a mystical world through a wall and finds a fallen star, a pirate, a witch and a prince.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss 17: Best contestants who participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi after doing Bigg Boss

 

 Find Out More