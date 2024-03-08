Top 9 animated films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2024
"Aladdin" is a fantastical tale that takes place in the made-up city of Agrabah.
"Tangled" is Disney's adaptation of the traditional Rapunzel fairy story, centered around a free-spirited princess with long, magical hair.
"Up" is a poignant Pixar film about an old widower named Carl Fredricksen who, with the help of a young Wilderness, sets off on a quest to fulfill his late wife's wish to visit Paradise Falls.
"Toy Story": The cherished Pixar film series chronicling the travels of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and several toys.
"The Little Mermaid" is a beloved fable about a young mermaid named Ariel who, against the opposition of her father King Triton dreams of being a human and falls in love with a prince.
The brand-new original feature film Elemental is set in Element City, where people who live by fire, water, earth, and air coexist.
"Moana" is a film that tells the story of Moana, a courageous young girl from Polynesia, as she sets out to save her people and learn who she really is, with the help of the demigod Maui.
"Finding Nemo" is a delightful Pixar movie about a clownfish named Marlin who sets out on a heroic quest across the ocean to find his baby Nemo.
A timeless Disney masterpiece, "The Lion King" tells the story of Simba, a young lion prince, as he discovers the meaning of accountability, bravery, and the circle of life.
