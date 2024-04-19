Top 9 animated films to watch with family on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 19, 2024

Discover the vibrant city of Zootopia with a pessimistic fox and a rookie bunny police officer in Zootopia.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Elemental is an animated film that transports viewers to a fascinating world where the elements come to life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Coco: Accompany Miguel on his adventure to the Land of the Dead and discover the colorful world of Mexican culture and tradition.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avatar: Immerse yourself in the magnificent animation epic's world of Pandora.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Moana: Sail across the Pacific Ocean with Moana on a daring expedition to rescue her island.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Discover the circle of life and follow the adventures of Simba, the young lion prince, in The Lion King.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Finding Nemo: Join Marlin and Dory as they delve into the ocean's depths to find Marlin's offspring, Nemo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Join Anna and Elsa on an icy journey of self-discovery and sisterhood in the film Frozen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Toy Story: Embark on a sentimental journey through the world of toys with Woody and Buzz Lightyear.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 spooky shows and movies to watch this weekend on OTT

 

 Find Out More