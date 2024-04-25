Top 9 animated movies on Amazon Prime Video that are not for kids
Flee is an animated documentary focusing on a refugee from Afghanistan dealing with his sexuality and refugee status.
Anomalisa is Charlie Kaufman's stop-motion animation about a lonely man's experiences.
Perfect Blue is a dark anime movie following a retired J-pop idol's unsettling encounters with obsessed fans and past figures.
The Wolf House, an eerie animated horror film combining stop-motion and hand-drawn images about a woman escaping a sinister cult.
Mary and Max is a story about two pen pals, one in Australia and the other in NYC, told through their letters.
Princess Mononoke, a Studio Ghibli film portraying a war between humans and nature, with complex characters and dark themes.
Waltz With Bashir is an autobiographical and anti-war film using animation to explore post-traumatic stress and wartime atrocities.
Persepolis is based on Marjane Satrapi's autobiographical graphic novel, depicting her experiences during the Iranian Revolution.
Grave of the Fireflies is a heart-wrenching anti-war film about two Japanese children struggling to survive after a bombing during WW2.
