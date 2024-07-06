Top 9 award-winning Korean dramas available on Netflix

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2024

The King’s Affection won the Best Telenovela at the 2022 International Emmy Awards.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo for Grand Prize-Television at the 2023 Baeksang Arts Awards.

Squid Game is 12 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Crash Landing On You won the award of Outstanding Korean Drama at the 15th Seoul International Drama Awards.

The Glory won Best Drama Series at the 2023 Asian Academy Creative Awards.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha got awarded the Hallyu Excellence Award at the 2022 Korea Communications Commission Broadcasting Awards.

Juvenile Justice was awarded the Best Screenplay at the 2022 Baeksang Arts Awards.

Descendants Of The Sun won the grand Grand Prize at the 52nd Baeksang Arts Awards.

D.P. won the Best Drama at the 2022 Baeksang Arts Awards.

