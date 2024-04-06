Top 9 best 90-minute movies on Netflix to stream this weekend
Nishant
| Apr 06, 2024
The Monkey King is an animated movie revolving around a stick-wielding monkey and a young girl.
Murder Mystery 2 is a detective comedy movie following a Nick and Audrey as they get a career-defining case.
65 is a survival drama following an astronaut and his passenger as they fight their way to the only escape.
Dog Gone is the young man and his family's search for their lost dog.
Ballerina is a revenge story of an ex-bodyguard for her dead best friend.
The Dictator is a comedy movie following a powerless tyrant on the streets of New York.
A disaster strikes deep in the ocean due to the consequences of the drilling of a crew in the movie Underwater.
Run is a horror movie of revolving around a child and a mother and the hidden secret.
Sixty Minutes is about a mixed martial arts artist racing around Berlin to attend her under-custody daughter’s birthday party.
