Top 9 best Bollywood Gangster films of all time on Netflix and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2024
Gangs of Wasseypur-The way cinema was made and viewed by the public changed as a result of this masterpiece film by Kashyap.
Satya-This film initially appears to be the account of a small group of criminals and their takeover of Mumbai.
Gangster-It's one of those gangster flicks where the main themes are love and the difficulty of making the correct or wrong decision.
Vaastav-It is among the most well-liked and skillfully portrayed roles that Sanjay Dutt has ever taken on.
Pudhupettai-Even if the plot is identical to every other gangster film, it yet has a certain unique quality to it.
Delhi Belly-It is hard to imagine laughing so hard that a mainstream gangster movie can make you roll on the floor. However, this is by no means a mainstream film.
Shootout at Lokhandwala-Despite the poster's claim that it is "based on true rumors," the film is based on a real-life firefight that occurred at Lokhandwala Complex in 1991 between gangsters and the police.
Sarkar-Sarkar, a powerful leader, faces false accusations of killing a politician, and his son assumes responsibility for his father's position.
Maqbool-Maqbool, one of the most well-known Shakespearean adaptations in Indian film, retells Macbeth's tale through the aspirational rise to prominence and tragic fall of a man by the name of Maqbool.
