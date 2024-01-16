Top 9 Best Bollywood thriller films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2024

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has tense moments and a lot of unanswered questions.

Rumi Jaffery's Chehre makes a blink-and-miss debut at first, but once it develops, you are totally engrossed in it.

Sherni, starring Vidya Balan, was praised by reviewers and audiences alike for its superb writing and acting.

Haseen Dilruba, directed by Vinil Mathew, immerses you in a world of lust, marriage, murder, and retaliation.

Bob Biswas, a 2012 thriller film spin-off, was fascinating to see.

In the film Chhorii, which is a remake of the Marathi horror film Lapachhapi, Nushrratt Bharuccha plays an experimental part that reveals fresh aspects of her acting career.

The White Tiger, Adarsh Gourav's crowning achievement, is one of those films that garnered attention both domestically and internationally.

Nail Polish, one of the greatest thriller films in Hindi, is a clever courtroom drama with surprising twists and turns.

Dhamaka, a film by Ram Madhvani, has its high points and low points, but Kartik Aaryan's powerful performance makes it worth seeing.

