Top 9 Best Bollywood thriller films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2024
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has tense moments and a lot of unanswered questions.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rumi Jaffery's Chehre makes a blink-and-miss debut at first, but once it develops, you are totally engrossed in it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sherni, starring Vidya Balan, was praised by reviewers and audiences alike for its superb writing and acting.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Haseen Dilruba, directed by Vinil Mathew, immerses you in a world of lust, marriage, murder, and retaliation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bob Biswas, a 2012 thriller film spin-off, was fascinating to see.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the film Chhorii, which is a remake of the Marathi horror film Lapachhapi, Nushrratt Bharuccha plays an experimental part that reveals fresh aspects of her acting career.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The White Tiger, Adarsh Gourav's crowning achievement, is one of those films that garnered attention both domestically and internationally.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nail Polish, one of the greatest thriller films in Hindi, is a clever courtroom drama with surprising twists and turns.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhamaka, a film by Ram Madhvani, has its high points and low points, but Kartik Aaryan's powerful performance makes it worth seeing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Anupamaa twist: Vaquar Shaikh to replace THIS man in Anu's life? New character leaves fans in confusion
Find Out More