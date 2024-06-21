Top 9 best courtroom Korean dramas on Netflix and other OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2024

Extraordinary Attorney Woo blends legal intrigue with supernatural elements, following a lawyer who gains the ability to communicate with spirits. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Devil Judge explores themes of power and corruption through intense political intrigue, set in a future world. On Netflix.

Juvenile Justice portrays the juvenile legal system while following a compassionate judge. On Netflix.

Suspicious Partner is a romantic comedy with mystery and courtroom drama. On Netflix.

Lawless Lawyers, an action-packed legal thriller following a former gangster turned lawyer, navigating the corrupt legal system. On MX Player.

Diary of a Prosecutor depicts prosecutors in a small town, disrupted by the arrival of a famous prosecutor, exploring moral dilemmas. On Viki.

Divorce Attorney Shin centers on a divorce lawyer's journey, balancing humor and heartfelt moments. On Netflix.

Law School, a gripping legal drama focusing on law students and instructors entangled in a murder case. On Netflix.

Doctor Lawyer combines medical and legal drama exploring compelling cases and personal stories. On Hotstar.

