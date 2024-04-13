Top 9 best high-school Turkish dramas to watch on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 13, 2024

Adi Sevgi is a heartbreaking story about a girl forced into marriage by a rich man's obsession while her teacher fights to save her. On YouTube.

Orphan Flowers is a psychological drama about a girl abused by her stepfather who finds strength in an orphanage. On YouTube.

My Left Side follows a hard-working girl who balances studies and a part-time job while dealing with love triangles. On YouTube.

Bitter Sweet Life follows two sisters while one is a responsible teacher, the other falls for a troublesome boy. On YouTube.

Love 101 revolves around spoiled students and a dedicated teacher fighting against school corruption. On Netflix.

4N1K is a high school rom-com about a group of five best friends, four boys and one girl, dealing with love and friendship. On YouTube.

High School Patrol follows a policeman who goes undercover as a student to catch a criminal. On YouTube.

The Dusty Collar is a murder mystery set in a high-profile school where new students investigate the death of their friend. On YouTube.

Hope is not Handcuffed follows a young man fighting for justice against a rich student who killed his brother in a hit-and-run case.

